Starmer: 'Let's put aside the fantasy politics'

Sir Keir Starmer says MPs opposed to a no-deal Brexit have to come up with a strategy this week to stop it in its tracks.

The shadow Brexit secretary called on people from all sides of the Commons to "put aside the fantasy politics" of who wants what, and focus on working together.

He told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "We have got one week to make sure that, so far as possible, we have a plan that will be effective that we can put into action."