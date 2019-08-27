Swinson: We need triple lock to stop no deal

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Brexit: Swinson calls for 'triple lock' to stop no deal
Lib Dem leader Jo Swinson says a "triple lock" is needed to stop the UK leaving the EU without a deal.
Speaking to the BBC, she argued that passing a law requiring the government to extend the Brexit negotiation process would be the best way forward.
However, she also proposed a vote of no confidence in the government, and "if all else failed", stopping the Brexit process entirely.
27 Aug 2019
