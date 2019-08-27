Media player
Brexit: Deliver or politically die, Farage tells PM
Nigel Farage has promised his party will fight the Conservatives "the length and breadth of the UK" if Boris Johnson attempts to pass a version of Theresa May's withdrawal agreement.
The deal, reached between Mrs May and Brussels, sets out how the UK would leave the EU.
However, Mr Farage said implementing it would be "a betrayal of what 17.4m people voted for", and a no-deal exit was the only acceptable option.
27 Aug 2019
