Corbyn: The PM needs to respect Parliament

Video

Jeremy Corbyn says he will put forward proposals next week to try and stop the UK leaving the EU without a deal.

The Labour leader says he also still plans to call for a no confidence vote in the government "at the appropriate time".

But he said it was important to first get legislation through the Commons to stop Boris Johnson "acting in defiance of the will of Parliament".

Mr Corbyn added: "The prime minister needs to respect Parliament and understand the role of Parliament is to question and challenge the executive."