Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Jeremy Corbyn: The PM needs to respect Parliament
Jeremy Corbyn says he will put forward proposals next week to try and stop the UK leaving the EU without a deal.
The Labour leader says he also still plans to call for a no confidence vote in the government "at the appropriate time".
But he said it was important to first get legislation through the Commons to stop Boris Johnson "acting in defiance of the will of Parliament".
Mr Corbyn added: "The prime minister needs to respect Parliament and understand the role of Parliament is to question and challenge the executive."
-
27 Aug 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window