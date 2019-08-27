Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Forum can't be Trojan Horse to cancel Brexit - Welby
The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, has said a citizens' forum on Brexit proposed by MPs cannot be used to "delay or cancel Brexit".
The archbishop was invited to chair such a forum by a group of senior MPs.
He said he could be willing to get involved, but added that the forum had to be reflective of the referendum vote in 2016.
-
27 Aug 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window