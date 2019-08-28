Johnson: 'We're not going to wait until October 31st'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Boris Johnson statement on suspending parliament
The Queen will be asked by the government to suspend Parliament after MPs return to work in September.
It means MPs are unlikely to have time to pass any laws that could stop the prime minister taking the UK out of the EU without a deal on 31 October.
The prime minister said he did not want to wait until after Brexit "before getting on with our plans to take this country forward".
28 Aug 2019
