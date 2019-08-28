Sturgeon: This is not democracy

Media player
Nicola Sturgeon on Boris Johnson bid to suspend Parliament
Scotland's first minister said Boris Johnson was acting like a "tin pot dictator" by deciding to suspend Parliament, and urged him to "bring an election on".
Nicola Sturgeon said the PM's move was “not democracy", adding: "This is dictatorship."
28 Aug 2019
