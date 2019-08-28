Rees-Mogg: We're not trying to avoid scrutiny
Jacob Rees-Mogg on meeting Queen to suspend Parliament

The government’s suspension of Parliament is a “completely proper constitutional procedure” the Leader of the House says.

Arriving at Aberdeen Airport after meeting the Queen to ask for her approval for the move, Jacob Rees-Mogg said he was “certainly not” trying to avoid Parliamentary scrutiny.

He described the shutdown as the “normal functioning of our constitution”.

  • 28 Aug 2019
