Parliament suspension: What just happened?
The Queen has approved the prime minister's plan to suspend Parliament just days after MPs return to work in September, a few weeks before the Brexit deadline.

So what just happened, and what is next?

The BBC's political correspondent Jonathan Blake explains.

  • 28 Aug 2019
