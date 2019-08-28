Media player
Parliament suspension: What just happened?
The Queen has approved the prime minister's plan to suspend Parliament just days after MPs return to work in September, a few weeks before the Brexit deadline.
So what just happened, and what is next?
The BBC's political correspondent Jonathan Blake explains.
28 Aug 2019
