'Stop the coup'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Parliament suspension: Protests in UK cities

The Queen has approved the government's planned suspension of parliament, weeks before Britain's departure from the EU.

Opponents and pro-EU activists branded called the move a "coup" and a "declaration of war".

  • 28 Aug 2019
Go to next video: Shutting down parliament 'is dictatorship'