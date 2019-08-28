'Stop the coup'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Activists rallied across numerous UK cities after PM's plans to suspend parliament

Activists rallied across numerous UK cities after PM's plans to suspend parliament. Opponents and pro-EU activists branded called the move a "coup" and a "declaration of war".

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 28 Aug 2019