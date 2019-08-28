Parliament suspension 'not to stop Brexit debate'
Parliament suspension 'not to stop Brexit debate' - Gove

Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove has insisted Boris Johnson's move to suspend Parliament has nothing to do with avoiding debate on Brexit.

Speaking exclusively to the BBC's political editor, Laura Kuenssberg, Mr Gove said it was "certainly not" an attempt to stop MPs blocking the UK leaving the EU without a deal.

  • 28 Aug 2019
