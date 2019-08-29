Media player
David Gauke: There isn't a mandate for no-deal Brexit
David Gauke has warned MPs that next week could be the only chance for them to act and stop a no-deal Brexit.
The former justice secretary under Theresa May voted Remain in the referendum, but supported a deal to leave the EU three times in the Commons.
However, he told the BBC's political editor, Laura Kuenssberg, there was "no mandate" for a no-deal Brexit.
And after the new PM's decision to prorogue Parliament, Mr Gauke said people against the scenario "have to look at what our options are".
29 Aug 2019
