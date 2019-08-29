Media player
5 Live listeners react to suspension of Parliament
The prime minister's decision to suspend Parliament has prompted an angry backlash from MPs and opponents of a no-deal Brexit.
The government has said the five-week suspension in September and October will still allow time to debate Brexit.
5 Live Breakfast spoke to listeners from across the country during the #BrexitBarometer.
29 Aug 2019
