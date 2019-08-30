Video

If Prime Minister Boris Johnson doesn't get a deal, MPs need to "take action this coming week" to make sure he asks the EU for another delay to the Brexit leaving date, Tory MP Sir Oliver Letwin told the Today programme.

The UK's negotiators will now meet EU counterparts twice a week in the run-up to a crucial summit on 17 October. It follows a backlash from MPs and opponents of a no-deal Brexit against the prime minister's decision to suspend Parliament next month.