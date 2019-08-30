Johnson: 'We want to do a deal'

Video

Boris Johnson has said MPs trying to block a no-deal Brexit were making the outcome "more likely".

The prime minister said the EU could "see the rough shape of what needs to be done" and it was "going to take a lot of energy" to get it done.

But he said the best way to get a deal was "if our friends and partners over the Channel don’t think that Brexit can be somehow blocked by Parliament".

Mr Johnson added: "The weird thing is that the more the Parliamentarians try to block the no-deal Brexit, the more likely it is that we’ll end up in that situation."