Jeremy Corbyn: We will do our best to stop no deal
Jeremy Corbyn has dismissed the prime minister's claims that trying to stop a no-deal Brexit is hampering his attempts to come to an agreement with the EU.
The Labour leader said Boris Johnson was only suspending Parliament to stop it "asserting its authority over government".
And he said he was working with all the opposition parties to "do our best to stop no deal".
30 Aug 2019
