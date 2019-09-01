Starmer explains no-deal Brexit legislation bid

Media player
Brexit: Keir Starmer explains purpose of legislation bid
Labour's Shadow Brexit Secretary Keir Starmer said that the purpose of a new law he is attempting to introduce, is to prevent the UK leaving the EU without a Brexit deal.
Speaking to the BBC's Andrew Marr, Mr Starmer said: "We have simply got to stop us leaving without a deal."
Cabinet minister Michael Gove refused to guarantee that the government would abide by it if it passed, saying: "Let's see what the legislation says."
01 Sep 2019
