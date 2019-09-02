Blair: Election before Brexit 'an elephant trap'
Former prime minister Tony Blair has warned Jeremy Corbyn that having a general election before Brexit would be an "elephant trap".

Speaking at an event hosted by the Institute for Government, Mr Blair said the "brutally clear" challenge in an election is that the opposition vote would be split and "under our system, that delivers a comfortable Tory majority".

  • 02 Sep 2019