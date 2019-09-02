Jeremy Corbyn calls for a general election
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has called for a general election, saying it would allow "the people" to "determine our country's future".

He said Labour is working with other parties and to do "everything necessary to pull our country back from the brink".

Earlier, former Prime Minister Tony Blair warned a general election would be an "elephant trap" Labour must not fall into and Brexit must be "resolved" first.

