Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
David Gauke: Government wants to 'purge' Tory rebels
The government is seeking to "purge" Tory MPs who rebel against a no-deal Brexit, the former justice secretary has said.
David Gauke told Today that Boris Johnson was seeking to "re-align" and "transform" the Conservatives "in the direction of The Brexit Party".
A senior source from the whips office has said those who voted to block no-deal would be expelled and deselected.
-
02 Sep 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window