Doctor challenges Rees-Mogg over no-deal Brexit plan

Video

A tense exchange has taken place between cabinet minister Jacob Rees-Mogg, and a doctor who was involved in planning for a no-deal Brexit earlier this year, over concerns over supplies of medicines.

Dr David Nicholl, a consultant neurologist with Sandwell and West Birmingham Hospitals NHS Trust, called in to LBC and asked the leader of the House of Commons what mortality rate he would accept if the UK were to leave the EU without a deal.

Mr Rees-Mogg said this was "the worst excess of Project Fear" and the doctor should be "quite ashamed".

Dr Nicholl has spoken out previously about his concerns, including in an interview with BBC Newsnight.