Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
In full: Boris Johnson's Brexit statement
The prime minister has said there are no circumstances in which he would ask Brussels to delay Brexit.
Speaking outside Downing Street, Boris Johnson urged MPs to vote against "Corbyn's pointless delay".
Protesters could be heard chanting in the background, as he said he did not want a general election and believed he would get a deal with the EU before the 31 October deadline.
02 Sep 2019
