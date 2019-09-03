Hammond: 'I am going to defend my party'
Philip Hammond says he is prepared for the "fight of a lifetime" in order to stand as a Conservative in the next election.

The former chancellor told Today "I am going to defend my party against incomers, entryists...people who are at the heart of this government who care nothing about the future of the Conservative party."

