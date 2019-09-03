Peter Bone MP: General election a good thing

Video

A general election would be a “good thing” because they need to “establish a Conservative government with a majority,” the Conservative MP and Brexit supporter Peter Bone, has said.

Speaking on Monday he told BBC Hardtalk’s Stephen Sackur he thought there would be a general election sooner rather than later, but there were several stages to focus on first including the upcoming bill proposed by a cross-party group of MPs designed to prevent a no-deal Brexit.

Watch the full interview on Tuesday 3 August 2019 on BBC World News or watch again on BBC iPlayer (UK only).