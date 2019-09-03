Media player
Boris Johnson: UK stands for rule of law
Boris Johnson has told MPs the UK stands for the rule of law, but was met with jeers from opposition benches ahead of crucial Brexit votes.
The prime minister went on to update the Commons on the progress he said was being made in Brexit talks.
