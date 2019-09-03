The moment Tory MP defects to Lib Dems

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The moment Tory MP Phillip Lee defects to Lib Dems
Conservative MP Phillip Lee has defected to the Liberal Democrats.
He crossed the floor to take his seat on the opposition benches as the PM addressed the Commons.
In a statement he said the government was "pursuing a damaging Brexit in unprincipled ways", putting lives and livelihoods at risk.
03 Sep 2019
