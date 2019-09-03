Media player
Brexit: 'Get the bill through first' - Corbyn
The leader of the opposition, Jeremy Corbyn has said that there is no consent to leave the EU without a deal and no majority for no-deal in the country.
He added that if Prime Minister Boris Johnson wants to table a motion for a general election he should "get the bill passed first in order to take no-deal off the table".
03 Sep 2019
