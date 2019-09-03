Media player
Brexit: MPs vote to take control of Commons
The government is defeated after MPs voted to debate a bill to block no-deal Brexit.
Opposition MPs and some Conservative rebels have been seeking to delay the UK's departure from the European Union, due at the end of next month, if agreement isn't reached with Brussels.
The Government has condemned the move as "unconstitutional".
The voting was 328 votes to 301.
03 Sep 2019
