Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Brexit: Prime Minister Boris Johnson reacts to losing the key Brexit vote
The prime minister said the result of the vote means parliament is on the brink of "wrecking any deal" with Brussels.
The Commons voted 328 to 301 to take control of the agenda, meaning they can bring forward a bill seeking to delay the UK's exit date beyond 31 October.
-
03 Sep 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-politics-49574290/brexit-prime-minister-boris-johnson-reacts-to-losing-the-key-brexit-voteRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window