Video

Conservative MP Sir Nicholas Soames says being deselected is the "fortunes of war".

He said he had voted against the party just three times in 37 years, but joined 21 Tory MPs, including a number of ex-cabinet ministers and opposition parties to defeat the government.

Opposition MPs and some Conservative rebels want to delay the UK's departure from the European Union, due at the end of October, if agreement isn't reached with Brussels.