'It's a dramatic moment'

MP Phillip Lees speaks about crossing the floor in the Commons
Former Conservative MP Phillip Lee has spoken to BBC Breakfast about crossing the floor of the House of Commons and joining the Liberal Democrats.
The move by the MP for Bracknell means Boris Johnson is now short of working majority.
04 Sep 2019
