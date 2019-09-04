Corbyn: 'A lot of people have a great deal to fear'
Video

Jeremy Corbyn has told the MPs that if the prime minister "does to the country what he has done to his party" then "a lot of people have a great deal to fear".

In reply, Mr Johnson said Jeremy Corbyn was "frit" and "frightened" of facing the public in an election.

