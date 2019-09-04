Blackford: PM 'playing a game of bluff'
The SNP's Westminster leader, Ian Blackford, has told MPs in the Commons that Boris Johnson is "playing a game of bluff and bluster" over leaving the EU.

Mr Johnson accused the SNP of talking about independence "to detract from their appalling domestic record".

