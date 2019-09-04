Rebel MP: 'Advisers advise, ministers decide'
Former business minister Margot James - one of the 21 Tory rebels expelled over Brexit - criticised Boris Johnson for listening to controversial adviser Dominic Cummings.

In reply, the prime minister said he and Mr Cummings were working on policy "to take this country forward".

