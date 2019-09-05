Media player
'You've sat by silently while your colleagues have been marched out' - Jess Phillips MP
Boris Johnson has faced a double defeat in the Commons after MPs turned down his motion for a general election.
Earlier, MPs backed a bill aimed at blocking a no-deal Brexit if the PM hadn't agreed a plan with the EU ahead of the 31 October deadline.
During the debates, Labour MP Jess Phillips explained why she would not be voting for a general election and accused her Conservative colleagues of being 'cowardly'.
05 Sep 2019
