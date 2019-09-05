A Brexit Party-Tory pact 'would be unstoppable'
Video

Nigel Farage: 'We'd be unstoppable' in a pact with Tories

If the Conservatives and The Brexit Party made a pact during an election "with a clear policy, we'd be unstoppable", Nigel Farage has said.

The Brexit Party leader told BBC Breakfast that Boris Johnson "cannot win an election, whenever it comes, if the Brexit Party stands against him".

  • 05 Sep 2019