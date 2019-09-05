A Brexit Party-Tory pact 'would be unstoppable'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Nigel Farage: 'We'd be unstoppable' in a pact with Tories
If the Conservatives and The Brexit Party made a pact during an election "with a clear policy, we'd be unstoppable", Nigel Farage has said.
The Brexit Party leader told BBC Breakfast that Boris Johnson "cannot win an election, whenever it comes, if the Brexit Party stands against him".
-
05 Sep 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-politics-49592742/nigel-farage-we-d-be-unstoppable-in-a-pact-with-toriesRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window