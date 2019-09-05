McDonnell: Labour 'putting the country before party'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

John McDonnell: Labour 'putting the country before party'

John McDonnell has told BBC Breakfast that not calling for a general election now is about "putting the country before party interest".

He said that dealing with Boris Johnson "is like someone dealing with a two or three year old having a tantrum".

  • 05 Sep 2019