Vaizey says he would stand against a Tory candidate

Ed Vaizey says he would stand against a Conservative candidate
Former Conservative MP and minister during the coalition years, Ed Vaizey, has told BBC Breakfast that he would consider standing against a Conservative candidate.
"There's this thing called a British sense of fair play. I've had thousands of emails of support from my constituents and I think they would be pretty angry not to have the chance to vote for me."
05 Sep 2019
