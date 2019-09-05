Vaizey says he would stand against a Tory candidate
Former Conservative MP and minister during the coalition years, Ed Vaizey, has told BBC Breakfast that he would consider standing against a Conservative candidate.

"There's this thing called a British sense of fair play. I've had thousands of emails of support from my constituents and I think they would be pretty angry not to have the chance to vote for me."

  • 05 Sep 2019