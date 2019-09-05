Media player
Jo Johnson: 'It's time to move on'
Former universities minister Jo Johnson has told the BBC it has been an "honour" to be an MP and minister, but "it's time to move on".
The prime minister's brother announced his resignation on Thursday morning, saying he was torn between family loyalty and what was best for the country.
05 Sep 2019
