Rees-Mogg: Dr Nichol as irresponsible as Dr Wakefield

Video

Leader of the House of Commons Jacob Rees-Mogg tells MPs that "Dr David Nichol is as irresponsible as Dr Wakefield".

Andrew Wakefield became became infamous for saying that the MMR vaccine gave children autism, a claim which was later found to be untrue. Dr David Nichol has been giving evidence to the government in Operation Yellowhammer, warning of the dangers of a no-deal Brexit for medicine in the UK.