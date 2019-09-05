'Jo and I haven't seen eye-to-eye for a long time'
Boris Johnson: 'Jo and I haven't seen eye-to-eye for a long time' about EU

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has reacted to the resignation of his brother Jo as a Tory MP and minister.

The BBC's Laura Kuenssberg pushes the Conservative leader on the way forward with Brexit, given Parliament are refusing to let the UK leave the EU without a deal and also refusing to let him call a general election.

