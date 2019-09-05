Brexit: What happened on Thursday?
Video

Boris Johnson would "rather be dead in a ditch" than ask the EU to delay Brexit beyond 31 October, he says.

The BBC's Jessica Parker explains what happened on Thursday.

  • 05 Sep 2019
