Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Boris Johnson heckled: 'You should be in Brussels; you're in Morley'
The prime minister was taken to task moments after he arrived in the West Yorkshire town of Morley.
A member of the public told Boris Johnson he should be negotiating the UK's exit from the European Union, not travelling around the UK.
-
05 Sep 2019
-
