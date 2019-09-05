Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Brexit: What happened on Thursday?
Boris Johnson would "rather be dead in a ditch" than ask the EU to delay Brexit beyond 31 October, he says.
The BBC's Jessica Parker explains what happened on Thursday.
-
05 Sep 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window