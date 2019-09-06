'I'd negotiate a Brexit deal... but fight for Remain'
Thornberry on Brexit: 'I'd negotiate a deal... but campaign against it'

Labour's Emily Thornberry found herself in a tricky position when asked what she would do if her party was to win power in a general election.

Appearing on Question Time, Ms Thornberry said she would negotiate a Brexit deal with the EU, but then campaign for Remain - against her own deal.

