'I'd negotiate a Brexit deal... but fight for Remain'

Thornberry on Brexit: 'I'd negotiate a deal... but campaign against it'
Labour's Emily Thornberry found herself in a tricky position when asked what she would do if her party was to win power in a general election.
Appearing on Question Time, Ms Thornberry said she would negotiate a Brexit deal with the EU, but then campaign for Remain - against her own deal.
06 Sep 2019
