Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Gina Miller 'will not give up fight for democracy'
A legal bid to challenge the suspension of Parliament has been rejected by the High Court.
The case was brought by businesswoman Gina Miller, who argued the move was "an unlawful abuse of power".
Rejecting Ms Miller's case, Lord Justice Burnett said she could immediately appeal because of the important points of law at stake.
-
06 Sep 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window