Falconer: Anti-Semitism real problem for Labour

Video

With a possible general election looming Labour peer Lord Falconer says his party must tackle anti-Semitism inside Labour.

He told Hardtalk's Stephen Sackur: "If we can't finish off anti-Semitism as a problem in our party then how can we hold ourselves up as a party of moral fibre?"

In May the UK’s Equality and Human Rights Commission launched an investigation into whether the Labour Party has "unlawfully discriminated against, harassed or victimised people because they are Jewish". It highlighted an ongoing issue for Labour which has received many complaints of anti-Semitism inside the party.

A member of Labour’s National Executive Committee, Peter Willsman, was suspended in May after being accused of making anti-Semitic remarks.

Watch the full interview on Friday 6 September 2019 on BBC World News or watch again on BBC iPlayer (UK only)