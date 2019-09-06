Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Michael Fallon: Tory deselections 'send the wrong message'
Sir Michael Fallon has said that the Conservatives need to be "very careful not to drive Remainers into the hands of Remainer parties".
The former Defence Secretary told Today that deselecting rebel Tory MPs "sends the wrong message" to Conservative voters who voted Remain in the EU referendum.
-
06 Sep 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-politics-49608047/michael-fallon-tory-deselections-send-the-wrong-messageRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window