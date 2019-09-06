Fallon: Tory deselections 'send the wrong message'
Sir Michael Fallon has said that the Conservatives need to be "very careful not to drive Remainers into the hands of Remainer parties".

The former Defence Secretary told Today that deselecting rebel Tory MPs "sends the wrong message" to Conservative voters who voted Remain in the EU referendum.

  • 06 Sep 2019
