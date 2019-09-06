Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Johnson: Parliamentarians trying to block Brexit
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has told the BBC on a visit to Scotland that other MPs are trying to block the UK leaving the EU.
"I think they're wrong, I think the people of this country want us to get on and do it," he said.
-
06 Sep 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window